Coal Ministry Aims to Produce186.63 Million Tonne Coal Exclusively from Commercial/Captive Mines in FY 2024-25

The Ministry of Coal aims to produce 186.63 million tonne (MT) coal exclusively from captive /commercial coal mines during FY 2024-25. Production will be further stepped up to 225.69 million tonne during FY 2025-26 and as per the present plans of the Ministry, production target from such mines will be touching 383.56 million tonne by FY 2029-30.

As per the latest figures (31 December, 2023) of the Ministry, 50 captive/commercial coal mines are under production and out of which 32 mines are allocated to the power sector, 11 to non-regulated sector and seven mines allocated for sale of coal. Within three and half years after the commencement of Commercial Coal Mines Auction in 2020, six mines with a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 14.87 million tonne (MT) have already started production.

In December 2023, the total coal production from captive and commercial coal mines was 14.04 MT, up by 38% from 10.14 MT in the same month of the previous year.

Coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal blocks attained a remarkable growth during the period of 1st April to 31st December 2023. The total coal production from captive & commercial coal mines during the period 1st April 2023 to 31st December 2023 stood at 98 MT.