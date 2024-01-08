Odisha’s Bhitarkanika Witnesses Modest Increase in Winter Migratory Bird Population

Bhubaneswar : The enchanting Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha has observed a marginal upsurge in the influx of migratory birds this winter, as indicated by the recent census report released by the forest department.

According to the latest findings, this year has seen a rise in the number of avian visitors, with the count reaching 1,51,421 compared to last year’s figure of 1,39,959.

While last year’s census documented the presence of 144 different species of migratory birds within the confines of the national park, the recent headcount has identified 121 species gracing the serene landscapes.

The gentle increase in the migratory bird populace at Bhitarkanika National Park denotes the continued allure and hospitable environment provided by the park’s wetlands and habitats. Despite a slightly reduced variety of species, the overall surge in numbers showcases the region’s importance as a favored winter stopover for numerous avian species.

The report highlights the significant role of Bhitarkanika in conserving diverse avian species and underscores the continued efforts to maintain the ecological balance necessary for these migratory birds, ensuring their uninterrupted sanctuary in the park’s verdant surroundings.