MP Tourism Board collaborates with actress Vidya Balan starrer ‘Sherni’

Bhopal: To give a boost to Madhya Pradesh tourism, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has entered into a marketing collaboration with T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, the makers of the upcoming and much-awaited film, actress Vidya Balan starrer ‘Sherni’. Principal Secretary, Tourism, Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that the film ‘Sherni’ has been shot in the real and beautiful forests of Madhya Pradesh, Kanha National Park, Bhoot Palasi of Raisen and the surrounding areas of Balaghat. The world premiere of the film ‘Sherni’ will release on June 18 on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is participating in symbiotic marketing and promotion campaign with the makers of the film ‘Sherni’ to introduce tourists to the natural beauty of the state and to promote tourism. The film is being promoted on social media and digital media with the hashtag #MPKiSherni.



Shri Shukla said that ever since we first heard the story of ‘Sherni’, we knew that it would be a suitable means to showcase the beauty and heritage of Madhya Pradesh’s forests to the world. Full support has been received from forest department for forest conservation and to make tourists experience exciting wildlife tourism. Shri Shukla said that it is a matter of pleasure that the film ‘Sherni’ will now not only bring the beauty of our state to the world, but will also draw attention towards wellness tourism, tribal art and culture, handicrafts and various unique initiatives of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is excited to partner with talented actress Vidya Balan and filmmaker Shri Amit Masurkar, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment to fulfill the objectives of promoting tourism in the state.



Rajneesh K Singh, Assistant Conservator of Forests who assisted in the production of the film, said that it is not an ordinary matter that we have got a chance to be a part of stories like ‘Sherni’ which discuss issues like striking a balance between environment and development and man-animal conflict management and bring them before the society. We are proud that the world is about to see the wonderful works done by our department every day. We look forward to showing to the world our wonderful forests and experiences that filmmakers have to offer.



Sharing the experiences of shooting in Madhya Pradesh, actress Vidya Balan, who is playing the lead character in the movie ‘Sherni’, said that it has been an experience of a lifetime for me to shoot the film in real and live locations in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh. The scenic beauty and heritage of Madhya Pradesh has provided the perfect backdrop to the story of the film. Hopefully watching the film will be a unique experience for the audience. She told that she had a lot of fun shooting in Madhya Pradesh and the friendly behaviour of the people here made it even more special.



The film ‘Sherni’ explores the complex issues of conflict between mankind and animals. In the film, actress Vidya Balan plays the role of a mid-level forest officer who struggles to maintain a balance with the environment with her team and local colleagues despite many constraints and societal pressures. The film deals with a sensitive subject which touches on various aspects of respect, mutual understanding and co-existence not only between human and animal but also between human beings.





