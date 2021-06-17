Himachal Pradesh CM is presented with 25 medical grade oxygen concentrators

Shimla:

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was presented 25 medical grade oxygen concentrators by Partner-Markets and Business Development of Ernst and Young LLP Chandigarh Paras Arora on behalf of the Company here today.



Chief Minister thanked for this philanthropic act and said that this would go a long way in helping the needy in the hour of distress.



Commissioner Industries Hans Raj Sharma, Director Urban Development Abid Hussain Sadiq and other senior officers were present on the occasion among others.





