MP :Material for the election of 16th President of India kept in strong room under tight security

New Delhi : Pramod Shukla, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer and Shri BD Singh Paraste, Assistant Returning Officer, today arrived in Bhopal on July 13 at 8:15 pm by regular flight along with the election material after receiving the ballot boxes, ballot papers and other election material from the Election Commission of India, New Delhi for the 16th Presidential election.

The election material was received by Principal Secretary and Assistant Returning Officer Shri Awadhesh Pratap Singh in Bhopal Vidhan Sabha building under protocol and complete security. After checking, the material was sealed there and kept in the strong room at 9:53 pm. During this, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Shri Rajesh Kaul was present. The strong room is being monitored by CCTV. Armed guards as required have been deployed for the security of strong room.

Voting for the election will be held on July 18 from 10 AM to 5 PM. In this, all the MLAs of the state will be able to exercise their franchise.