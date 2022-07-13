MP : Madhav Science College of Ujjain awarded highest A++ grade by NAAC

New Delhi : Madhav Science College of Ujjain has become a government college in the state to secure the highest A++ grade awarded by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The college has got a CGPA of 3.58, which is the highest mark received by any government college in the state so far.

Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, while congratulating the principal, teachers and students of the college, said that this time also the college has made the state proud by securing the highest A++ grade by NAAC. He said that the grading of the college was done wrongly by NAAC in the past. NAAC had wrongly counted the PhD holder professors and guest faculty of the college. An appeal was made by the college, which was examined and the college has been awarded A++ grade by NAAC. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav informed that only 28 colleges in the entire nation are in this category.