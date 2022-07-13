MP : Results for Janpad member’s post will be announced on July 14

New Delhi : Secretary State Election Commission Rakesh Singh has informed that the tabulation of counting of votes for the posts of Panch, Sarpanch and Janpad Panchayat member and election result will be announced from 10:30 am on July 14. Along with this, block-level tabulation of votes for District Panchayat member will also be done on July 14.

Result of District Panchayat Member on July 15

The tabulation of votes for the post of District Panchayat Member at the District Headquarters and the declaration of the election result will be done on July 15 at 10:30 am.