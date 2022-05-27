MOU signed between ICAR-CIFA and Sri Sri University

Bhubaneswar: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the ICAR-Central Institute Of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA) and the Sri Sri University (SSU) was held at the SSU, Bhubaneswar to start a new beginning of collaboration in agricultural science, and the extension of scientific knowledge from the lab to the land. ICAR-CIFA delegation was headed by Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director along with Dr. Pramod Kumar Sahoo, National Professor, ICAR and incharge- PME, Dr. Mrinal Samanta, Principal Scientist and the Chairman of the Students issues committee and Dr.Utkal Laxmi Mohanty, Assistant Chief Technical Officer. The honorable President of the SSU, Prof. (Mrs.) Rajita Kulkarni, honorable Vice chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) B.R. Sharma, Registrar, Prof. (Dr.) D.P. Sahoo and the Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Prof. S. Kumaraswamy, and Professors of various departments and staffs were present while signing the MoU. While addressing the gathering, the Honorable President, SSU, Prof. Kulkarni expressed her happiness in signing the MoU with ICAR-CIFA, and emphasized that this collaboration will immensely help the students of SSU for their research and training at ICAR-CIFA and will be immensely helpful for the joint research collaboration. Prof. (Dr.) D.P. Sahoo and Dr. Kumaraswamy highlighted the key activities of the SSU, and took all delegates of the ICAR-CIFA for a campus tour detailing each of their activities.

Dr Saroj.K.Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA informed the dignitaries regarding various cutting edge research activities of this institute and the role of various innovative technologies in enhancing the farmer’s income of this country. He thanked SSU to come forward for making this collaboration with the ICAR-CIFA through the MoU. Dr. Pramod Kumar Sahoo, mentioned about the research collaboration in the key areas of mutual interests. Dr. M. Samanta informed the dignitaries regarding the recently signed MoU of the ICAR-CIFA with the KISS-DU, KIIT-DU, Fakir Mohan University, MITS School of Biotechnology, TACT and Sambalpur University. Delegates of the ICAR-CIFA and the Sri Sri University discussed in detail regarding the knowledge exchange programs of the faculties, enhancement of skills of students and the empowerment of human resources for the transformation of the livelihood of the underprivileged people of this country.