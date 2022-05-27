Electrifying. The BMW i4. Exceeding all expectations, first electric mid-size sedan with unlimited sheer driving pleasure debuts in India

Gurugram. The first-ever BMW i4 has been launched in India today. With this launch, BMW Group is the first car manufacturer to offer the most extensive portfolio of electric cars in India.

Electrifying: The BMW i4 is BMW’s first purely electric model focused squarely on driving dynamics. It is the ultimate electric driving machine that represents the essence of NEXTGen Joy, the BMW attitude. The BMW i4 combines sporting prowess with a range that also convinces for long journeys with comfort, spaciousness and practical appeal.

The BMW i4 can be booked online at shop.bmw.in. Deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the launch of the BMW i4, I am excited to introduce the first electric mid-size sedan in the country. BMW i4 effortlessly combines sheer driving pleasure with sustainability as never experienced before. Thanks to its unique combination of BMW eDrive technology, extremely slim and high-voltage lithium-ion battery, rear wheel drive and advanced suspension kinematics, the BMW i4 gets an outstanding sporty feel. It is India’s longest range electric vehicle. Absolute luxury with class leading ambience, generous space, and rear axle air suspension ensures maximum comfort even for longer trips. Excitingly dynamic, comfortable and powerful in equal measure, the BMW i4 provides a truly electrifying experience that exceeds all expectations – every day, every trip. BMW Group today offers the most extensive and diverse portfolio of electric cars for Indian customers”.

The first-ever BMW i4 has been launched at an introductory ex- showroom price of

BMW i4 eDrive40 Sport – INR 69,90,000

* Completely-built-up unit (CBU)

* Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorized BMW Dealer.

The electric sedan is available in exciting metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Skyscraper Grey. Perforated Sensatec upholstery comes in Canberra Beige and Cognac color schemes.

The optional M Aerodynamic Kit with embellishments such as M aerodynamic bumpers, exclusive 18 or 19-inch M light aerodynamic alloy wheels and M elements in high-gloss black enhance the dynamic and sporty character.

The first-ever BMW i4 comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.

BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete package for loan, insurance and vehicle services especially designed for the first-ever BMW i4. Benefits include flexible and customized ownership plans like BMW 360° which give assured buyback value up to 4 years. 100% financing of accessories is also available including additional BMW Wallbox charger. The insurance delivers maximum protection with additional options such as zero depreciation, battery cover and return to invoice. Complimentary 5-year Road-Side Assistance provides complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging. Customers will also enjoy attractive offers to trade-in / upgrade to a new BMW.

The first-ever BMW i4 eDrive40.

The BMW i4 flawlessly showcases the trailblazing union of dynamism and sustainability in a pure electric form. It has a look that will set your pulse racing. The first-ever BMW i4 wears its innovative character on its sleeve like the sporty extrovert it is.

The car’s futuristic exterior design combines athletic aesthetics with a clear surface language and progressive precision. It is the most aerodynamic electric vehicle in its class. The front is characterized by expansive closed surfaces and precise lines. The Grey inlay in the front apron and vertical side openings emphasizes the functional, modern character of the vehicle. The absolute highlights are concise reinterpretation of radiator grille and the blue ring around BMW badge. Flat, strikingly contoured headlights and Frozen Grey accents in richly detailed, slender form add to the emotional flair. Thrillingly progressive, the side view is characterised by a long wheelbase, doors with frameless windows, fluid lines of the roof and short overhangs. Expansive, gently modelled surfaces with precise character lines create a modern impression that exudes elegance of a true BMW. The rear showcases a sharp vertical rear spoiler and recessed surfaces that strengthen the sporty and wide effect. The concise L-shaped rear LED lights with slender contours and horizontal lines, highlight how the BMW i4 hugs the road. Lightweight aerodynamic wheels contribute to enhance driving range. Air Suspension on the rear axle with automatic self-levelling function ensures maximum comfort and enhances stability on sharp turns.

Open, luxurious and fascinating, the interior brings a driver-focused cockpit and an ambience with generous space. The BMW Curved Display adds a high-quality, modern touch to the cockpit. The interplay of high-quality materials, a multimodal, intuitive operating concept, with sport seats and sport steering wheel, separated areas for the driver and front passenger and acoustic glazing create an atmosphere that is delightful for long journeys as it is during short drives. The sport seat gives an especially elegant boost with high-quality decorative stitching. Up to three passengers can enjoy the back seat with generous head and leg room. Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Three-zone automatic climate control with nanofiber filter optimizes air quality.

The large tailgate with automatic opening function makes loading and unloading from the 470-litre luggage compartment particularly convenient. In addition, the functional rear bench seat folds down with 40/20/40 split to provide maximum storage space and increase boot capacity up to 1290 litres.

Rear wheel drive, 50/50 weight distribution and a low center of gravity add superlative balance, responsiveness and deliver outstanding traction and directional stability in extremely dynamic driving manoeuvres.

Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology features a highly integrated drive unit within a single housing that is powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics. The i4 instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 kms/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp.

Making its debut, the extremely slim (110 mm) and high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated in the floor has a capacity of 80.7 kWh providing a range of up to 590 kms. The BMW i4 has longest range than any other electric vehicle in India.

The first-ever BMW i4 ensures fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is:

205 kW DC Charger: 10%-80% in 31 min / 164 kms added range in 10 min*

50 kW DC Charger:10%-80% in 83 min / 100 kms added range in 18 min

11 kW AC Charger: 0%-100% in about 8.25 hrs

*Best-in-class charging capacity

As an introductory offer, the BMW i4 will come with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

BMW Group India aims to build one of the best charging networks in luxury segment with fast chargers at BMW dealer network in 34 cities across India. BMW dealer network across India welcomes owners of electric vehicles of all brands for fast and convenient charging at nominal rates.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding BMW Curved Display with its connection between a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch Control Display with Navigation. The new generation iDrive display and control / operation system with new BMW Operating System 8 extends the interaction between driver and vehicle. Occupants can operate a number of functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensure seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 17 speakers conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. Parking Assistant with reverse camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or narrow driveways. It records the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

Sustainability is in the DNA of BMW long before Sheer Driving Pleasure begins. BMW principle of Circular Economy – ‘RE:THINK, RE:DUCE, RE:USE, RE:CYCLE’ cuts down use of primary raw materials and increases secondary materials. Reduction of carbon footprint is achieved throughout the value chain and at all stages of lifecycle by making comprehensive use of natural and recyclable materials and production with 100% green electricity. Even when the battery has reached the end of its useful life after many years, it is not the end by any means. In their second life, the battery cells on an average can be used for another ten years as an energy store. After the battery cells are shredded, raw materials can be completely recycled. The lifecycle is then complete and ready to begin again.