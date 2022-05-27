Total Femur replacement at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, first in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Orthopaedic department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has performed a total Femur replacement which is first in Odisha. A team of Doctors led by Dr Sujit Kumar Tripathy, Additional Professor, Dept of Orthopaedics, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has operated on a 30-year young man from Kendrapara district who had a huge tumour in the left thigh bone. He was suffering from a primitive neuroectodermal tumor of the thigh bone. He had already undergone two surgeries previously in 2018 and 2019 that was inadequate to remove the tumor completely.

The young man subsequently developed recurrence of the tumor and received chemotherapy prior to the current surgery. The tumor was close to the blood vessels. After careful surgery the whole of the tumor was excised in toto and total femur megaprosthesis was implanted by Dr Sujit Kumar Tripathy and his team of Orthopaedic department AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The difficult surgery took around 4 hours.

Dr Aparajita Panda and her team provided anaesthesia to the team. This was the first surgery of total femur replacement in Odisha. Post-surgery patient is fine, said Dr. Sujit Tripathy. However, the patient has to receive further chemotherapy and the postoperative period needs vigilant management.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof Mukesh Tripathi and Superintendent Dr. S N Mohanty have congratulated the team for the first ever total femur replacement in Odisha.