The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2023, originally set for October 27, due to the impending severe cyclonic storm Dana.

The new exam date will be announced in seven days. Candidates should check the OPSC website (opsc.gov.in) for updates. The prelims consist of two compulsory General Studies papers, each worth 200 marks and lasting two hours, for 399 vacancies in various state government departments.