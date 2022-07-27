New Delhi : More than seven lakh 22 thousand people got permanent jobs in different central Government department since 2014.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, eemployment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the Government.

The number of candidates recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment in different Central Government departments since 2014 are as under:

YEAR

Total

2014-15

1,30,423

2015-16

1,11,807

2016-17

1,01,333

2017-18

76,147

2018-19

38,100

2019-20

1,47,096

2020-21

78,555

2021-22

38,850

TOTAL (2014-22)

7,22,311

Dr Jitendra Singh said, apart from this, the Government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country. Budget 2021-22 launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore, for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22. The PLI Schemes being implemented by the Government have potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs. The PLI scheme is implemented by the concerned Ministries/Departments within the overall financial limits prescribed.

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is being implemented by the Government for facilitating self-employment. Under PMMY, collateral free loans upto Rs. 10 lakh, are extended to micro/small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to setup or expand their business activities.

Government is implementing Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi Scheme) since June 01, 2020 to facilitate collateral free working capital loan to street vendors to restart their businesses, which were adversely impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) has been launched with effect from 1st October, 2020 to incentivize employers for creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during Covid-19 pandemic. The terminal date for registration of beneficiaries was 31.03.2022. As on 13.07.2022 benefits have been provided to 59.54 lakh beneficiaries out of which 53.23 lakh beneficiaries have joined as new joinees.

Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the Government such as Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) etc. are also oriented towards generating employment opportunities. Further, PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach of Government of India which is powered by Clean Energy and Sabka Prayas leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all.