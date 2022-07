New Delhi: The Supreme Court today directed the Center and the States to implement the enhanced pay scale for the judicial officers as recommended by the Second National Judicial Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli also directed the Center and the States to pay the arrears to the officers in three instalments – 25% in three months, another 25% in next three months and balance by June 30, 2023.