Civil Aviation Ministry asked SpiceJet to operate just fifty per cent of the approved flights for eight weeks following multiple snags

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry has asked SpiceJet to operate just fifty per cent of the approved flights for eight weeks following multiple snags.

In an order, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA said that the number of departures of SpiceJet is restricted to fifty per cent of the number of departures approved under the Summer Schedule 2022.

It said, the order has been issued in view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and reply to show cause notice submitted by the SpiceJet.