MoPNG issues clarification on Biometric Aadhaar Authentication of LPG Consumers

Aadhaar based authentication for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes enables accurate, real-time and cost-effective identification, authentication and de-duplication of beneficiaries for targeted delivery of benefits.

Standard Operating Procedure of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) also clearly mentions biometric authentication as a prerequisite to apply for a new connection. Significant numbers of Biometric Aadhaar Authentications (more than 35 lakh PMUY beneficiaries) were successfully conducted during Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps. Authentication activities are being undertaken as a part of LPG Safety Inspections/Camps which are currently undergoing. To further augment the authentication of consumers, MoPNG in October 2023 had issued directions to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to undertake & complete Biometric Aadhaar Authentication of PMUY and PAHAL beneficiaries.

OMCs have been diligently implementing Biometric Aadhaar authentication processes for LPG customers. More than 55% of PMUY beneficiaries have already completed their Biometric Aadhaar authentication. It is also clarified that no service or benefit has been stopped for consumers whose biometric authentication has not been completed.

Domestic LPG consumers can complete the Biometric Aadhaar Authentication using any of the following channels:

During LPG cylinder deliveries, the LPG delivery personnel can be asked to conduct Biometric Aadhaar Authentication. Customers have the option to visit their LPG distributor showrooms at their convenience for authentication. OMCs provide mobile applications that enable customers to complete the authentication process independently. (Links below)

IOCL App- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cx.indianoil.in

BPCL App- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cgt.bharatgas

HPCL App- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.drivetrackplusrefuel

For any assistance, LPG consumers of OMCs can also contact on Toll free number: 1800 2333 555