DG RPF Releases Handbooks on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam for RPF Personnel

In a significant step towards facilitating the transition to the new legal framework, the Director General (DG) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Shri Manoj Yadava released comprehensive handbooks on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Bharatiya Sakhsya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023, in New Delhi today.

These handbooks are designed to serve as an essential guide for RPF personnel, outlining the legal processes in accordance with the newly enacted laws. The handbooks aim to ensure that RPF personnel are well-equipped to navigate the transition from the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Indian Evidence Act (IEA) to the respective new acts. With detailed explanations and practical guidance, the handbooks will enable the Force to uphold justice and maintain law and order effectively.

The DG RPF emphasized the importance of these handbooks as a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance the legal proficiency of RPF personnel and streamline the legal processes within the Force in ensuring a smooth and efficient transition, thereby reinforcing the commitment of the Force to uphold the rule of law and deliver justice.

In addition to the printed versions, E-Flipbooks of the handbooks were also released today. These digital versions along with the Handbook for Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 are hosted on the JR RPF Academy website and are compatible with both mobile phones and desktop computers, ensuring easy access for all RPF personnel on the go. The links for the Flipbooks are as follows:

BNS: https://jrrpfa.indianrailways.gov.in/assets/resource/BNS_LAPTOP/mobile.html

BNSS: https://jrrpfa.indianrailways.gov.in/assets/resource/BNSS_HANDBOOK_LAPTOP/mobile.html

BSA: https://jrrpfa.indianrailways.gov.in/assets/resource/BSA_LAPTOP/mobile.html