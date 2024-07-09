Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched 69th edition of e-book Civil List 2024 of IAS officers

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the 69th edition of e-book Civil List 2024 of IAS officers here today in New Delhi.

The 4th edition of publishing e-book makes a huge departure from bulky paper- backed document and cause saving for State Exchequer” says, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The minister added that availability of information of IAS officers on a click of mouse is a sequel of reforms carried out by the Government in the last 10 years and one of the earliest in Modi 3.0. It is the 4th Edition of the civil list in e-book version. The publishing of civil list of IAS officers started in the 1960’s.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “The civil list is a comprehensive platform for the government to select best officers from different parts of the country and level playing for officers to seek opportunities. It will widen the horizon for the government to choose the best suitable officers from wider pool of talent with more objective feedback and thus not limiting the opportunities to officers who have worked with senior officers and preferred as they are exposed to the working in the central government and creates a pool of human resources as well as knowledge resources”.

Dr. Jitendra Singh while delivering his keynote speech highlighted the win-win situation for both Government as well as officers. He further mentioned the integration of Artificial Intelligence and use of data to make better and informed choices in governance. He emphasized on the use of next generation tools and technologies for ease of working of the government.

The DoPT Minister said “We are carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision of ‘Minimum Government – Maximum Governance’ along Mission Karmayogi and promoting capacity building of officers to meet the challenges of Amrit Kal in 2047. According to him the citizen centric reforms, transparency along with good governance forms the cornerstone of reforms in Modi Government 3.0.

Shri. Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs shared that the civil list contains names of nearly 6000 plus IAS officers. With details such as Batch, Cadre, Present posting as on 01.01.2024, Pay level as on 01.01.2024, Education, Superannuation, etc.

On the sidelines Dr. Jitendra Singh also interacted with the IAS probationers’ of 2022 batch who are currently undergoing their training as Assistant Secretaries. He took their feedback on improvement in training and overall experience. He also recalled the integration of IIPA with other institutes and programmes. The probationers also mentioned the ease of working due to e-office and asked for its replication in the states. They also shared the success stories of Direct Benefit Transfer and reduction in pilferages and leakages of public money with the minister.