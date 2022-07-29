Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India upto the month of June 2022 for the Financial Year 2022-23

New Delhi : The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of June, 2022 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received ₹5,96,040 crore (26.1% of corresponding BE 2022-23 of Total Receipts) upto June, 2022 comprising ₹5,05,898 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹62,160 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹27,982 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans of ₹3,423 crore and Miscellaneous Capital Receipts of ₹24,559 crore. ₹1,42,775 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹25,251 crore higher than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹9,47,911 crore (24.0% of corresponding BE 2022-23), out of which ₹7,72,847 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹1,75,064 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹2,28,595 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹67,980 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.