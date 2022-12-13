Mission Parivar Vikas implemented in 13 states; 31 out of 36 States/ UTs have achieved replacement level fertility

New Delhi : The Government accords top priority to the National Family Planning Program, which is guided by the tenets of the National Population Policy 2000 and National Health Policy 2017, to address the unmet need for Family Planning.

The following steps have been taken by the Government:

Expanded Contraceptive Choices Mission Parivar Vikas (MPV) implemented in 13 states for substantially increasing access to contraceptives and family planning services.

Compensation scheme for sterilization acceptors which provides compensation for loss of wages to the beneficiary and also to the service provider team for conducting sterilization.

Post-partum Intra-uterine contraceptive device (PPIUCD) services are provided post delivery. Scheme for Home Delivery of contraceptives by ASHAs at doorstep of beneficiaries. Family Planning Logistics Management Information System (FP-LMIS) to ensure last mile availability of family planning commodities across all the levels of health facilities.

The following progress has been achieved by the Government:

The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) declined to 2.0 in 2019-21 (NFHS 5) which is below replacement level. 31 out of 36 States/ UTs have achieved replacement level fertility (NFHS 5). The Modern Contraceptive usage has increased to 56.5% (NFHS 5). The Unmet Need for Family Planning has decreased to 9.4% (NFHS 5). The Crude Birth Rate (CBR) has declined to 19.5 in 2020 (SRS).

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.