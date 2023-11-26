Ministry of Tribal Affairs celebrates Constitution Day, 2023

New Delhi,26th November: Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs celebrated the Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) with great fervour today. The occasion is observed across the country to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on 26th November, 1949 as well as to honour and acknowledge the contribution of Founding Fathers of the Constitution.

Shri Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs led the Preamble reading ceremony at Ministry of Tribal Affairs, New Delhi. Smt. R Jaya, Addl. Secretary, Shri Brij Nandan Prasad, Joint Secretary and other officials and staff of Ministry were also present on this occasion.

Reading of preamble was also organised at zonal offices of The National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) and Regional offices of Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), today.

In another event, the National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI), New Delhi, hosted the Constitution Day Event, as part of the culmination of the Janjatiya Gaurav Utsav (15th – 26th November, 2023). Prof. Nupur Tiwary, Spl. Director, NTRI extended a warm welcome to esteemed dignitaries and attendees, initiating a discussion on the constitutional protections for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Chief Guest, Shri Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, delivered the keynote address, shedding light on issues covering tribal education, healthcare and livelihoods. He emphasized the significance of forthcoming initiatives, stressing the importance of comprehensive tribal engagement for the holistic well-being of these communities.

Adding depth to the event, Additional Secretary, Smt. R. Jaya contextualized, highlighting why Janjatiya Gaurav Utsav concluded on Samvidhan Diwas, underscoring the relevance of the Constitution’s provisions for Scheduled Tribes.

The main event was a panel discussion on Constitutional Safeguards, featuring the perspectives of Professor Hema Ekka, Shri Madan Gond, and Advocate Bindu Ammini. Each expert shared their insights into tribal development from their respective areas of expertise.