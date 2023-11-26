NHPC conferred 2nd prize under ‘Annual Report’ category of ‘PRSI National Awards 2023’

New Delhi,26th November: NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company, has won the 2nd prize under the ‘Annual Report’ category of ‘PRSI National Awards 2023’. The award was presented during the International Public Relations Festival organized by Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) during 25th to 27th November 2023 in New Delhi. The award recognizes the overall high-quality, layout and design of NHPC Annual Report 2022-23.

In photo: Director (Personnel), NHPC, Shri Uttam Lal with the trophy conferred on NHPC, for 2nd prize for ‘Annual Report’, during ‘PRSI National Awards 2023’