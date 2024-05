New Delhi: 39.92% voter turnout till 1pm for phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Assam 45.88% Bihar 36.69% Chhattisgarh 46.14% Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu 39.94% Goa 49.04% Gujarat 37.83% Karnataka 41.59% Madhya Pradesh 44.67% Maharashtra 31.55% Uttar Pradesh 38.12% West Bengal 49.27%.