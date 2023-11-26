Odisha FC Riding High After AFC Cup Triumph, Gears Up for Clash Against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Odisha FC, fresh from their AFC Cup comeback victory over Maldives’ Maziya S&RC, is set to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Monday, November 27th, 2023, at 7:30 PM IST.

Odisha FC has shown resilience and determination in their recent matches, securing back-to-back victories against Maziya S&RC both at home and away with massive numbers of goals, despite the challenging initiation to their AFC campaign with a 4-0 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their earlier encounter. The team, driven by the determination to avenge their previous loss, will be eager to bag all three points to home.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, on the other hand, had a positive start to their AFC Cup Group D campaign but suffered a setback in their last match against Bashundhara Kings, where they went down 2-1. The team will be taking home advantages and determined to bounce back from this defeat and regain their winning form in the campaign.

Odisha FC conducted their pre-match press conference on Sunday, 26th November 2023, in Kolkata, with head coach Sergio Lobera and player Lenny Rodrigues.

Speaking ahead of the match, Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera said: “I think that we are very excited about this. I think they have a very good team, even during injuries and suspensions. Hopefully, we can play against them with 11 players. Because in the first game, it was difficult for us in the second half. We competed very well against them with 11 players in the first half. And in the second half with 10 players it was very difficult for us. I told you before, is a good opportunity for us to show everyone we are ready for this kind of challenge.“

Lenny: Like what the coach has said, we came here to win the match and it is going to be a very good competition as Mohun Bagan is a very good team. So we give our best tomorrow and hope we win the 3 points.