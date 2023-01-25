Ministry of Tourism to organise six – day mega event “Bharat Parv” from 26th to 31st January,2023 at Red Fort lawns

The six – day mega event “Bharat Parv” event is going to be organized by the Government of India at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort, Delhi from 26th to 31st January, 2023, as part of the Republic Day Celebrations.

Ministry of Tourism has been designated as the nodal Ministry for the event, the highlights of which will include showcasing of the best Republic Day Parade tableaux at the venue, cultural performances by the Zonal Cultural Centres as well as cultural troupes from States/ UTs, a pan – India Food Court and a pan – India Crafts Bazaar with 65 handicraft stalls. The event will be inaugurated on 26th January, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. and will be open to general public from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 26th January, 2023 and from 12: noon to 10:00 p.m. from 27th onwards to 31st January, 2023. The event is expected to attract a large number of visitors on all days.

Bharat Parv was previously in held 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 ( and virtual in the year 2021) at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort. The physical event is being organized after a gap of 2 years at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort. The event would have Food Festival, Handicraft mela, folk and tribal dance performances, Performances by cultural troupes, Display of Republic Day Tableaux, illumination of Red Fort etc. Branding and promotion of Dekho Apna Desh, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, G20 and Mission LIFE would be undertaken during the event.

The six-day event will have the following major components:

Regional Cuisine Display and Sale

Food Court

Stalls by State govt.

Stalls by IHM’s

Stalls by Food Vendors

Food Demonstrations (Focused on Year of Millets)

Handicraft & Handloom

Stalls by DC, Handloom

Stalls by State governments

Stalls by KVIC, TRIFED

Culture & Heritage

Choreographed performances by Zonal Cultural Centre (Ministry of Culture)

Performance by States/UTs

Special Performances

Display of Tableaux

Achievements & Flagship Programme of Central Government Ministries and Organizations

Activity Zone