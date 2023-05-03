Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to organise Prize Distribution Function of the 24th National Parliament Competition, 2022-23



The Prize Distribution Function of the 24th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2022-23 for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas will be held on Thursday, the 4th of May, 2023 at Parliament House Complex, New Delhi.



The Union Minister of State for Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, will preside over the function and will distribute the prizes to the winning students and Vidyalayas for their meritorious performance in the Competition.



On this occasion, the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nadia, West Bengal (Patna Region) which stood first in the 24th National Youth Parliament Competition, 2022-23 for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, will present a repeat performance of Youth Parliament.



Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs have been organising Youth Parliament Competitions in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the past 26 years. Under the scheme of National Youth Parliament Competition for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, the 24th Competition in the series was organized during 2022-23 among 80 Vidyalayas spread over 8 regions of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, all over India.



The Youth Parliament Scheme aims at inculcating among the younger generations the spirit of self-discipline, tolerance of diverse opinion, righteous expression of views and other virtues of a democratic way of life. Besides, the scheme also acquaints the students with the practices and procedures of Parliament, techniques of discussion and debate and develops in them self-confidence, quality of leadership and the art and skill of effective oratory



The Running Parliamentary Shield and Trophy for standing first in the Competition will be awarded to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Nadia, West Bengal (Patna Region). Besides, merit trophies will also be awarded by the Hon’ble Minister to the 7 Vidyalayas for standing first in their region.