New Delhi : The Ministry of MSME, maintains data of registration of MSMEs, cancellation of registration and employment on Udyam Registration Portal.

The data on credit outstanding to the MSME sector by Scheduled Commercial Banks for the last three financial years indicates an increasing trend, as shown below:

Amount in Rs. in Crore

Year/Quarter ended Amt. O/s March 2020 16,13,582.17 March 2021 17,83,924.80 March 2022* 20,22,634.29

Source: Priority Sector Return submitted by SCBs

*Date is provisional

The Government of India, under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, has announced measures to help micro, small and medium enterprises in the country. These include (i) Subordinate Debt for stressed MSMEs; (ii) Rs. 3 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for business, including MSMEs, which has subsequently been increased to Rs. 5 lakh crore; (iii) Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self-Reliant India Fund; (iv) New revised criteria of classification of MSMEs; (v) New registration of MSMEs through ‘Udyam Registration’ for Ease of Doing Business; (vi) No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crore.

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.