Ministers Mansukh Mandviya and Raksha Khadse Review Paris 2024 Olympic Preparations with IOA Officials
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandviya, and Minister of State, Raksha Khadse, met with Indian Olympic Association officials at the IOA office in New Delhi to review the preparations for the Paris Olympic 2024.
