Minister of Communications, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch NITI Aayog’s ‘NITI For States’ Platform

Minister of Communications, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch NITI Aayog’s NITI For States platform tomorrow morning at Rang Bhawan auditorium, Akashvani, New Delhi. The ‘NITI For States’, is a cross-sectoral knowledge platform designed to become a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for Policy and Good Governance. Prior to launching the platform Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will also inaugurate ‘Viksit Bharat Strategy Room’ at NITI Aayog. The ‘Viksit Bharat Strategy Room’ will enable rich visualization and engagement with insights, information and knowledge to enable effective in-person decision-making.

The significant features of the platform include a multi-sectoral live repository of 7,500 Best Practices, 5,000 Policy documents, 900+ datasets, 1,400 data profiles, and 350 NITI publications. The knowledge products on the platform span 10 sectors including Agriculture, Education, Energy, Health, Livelihoods and Skilling, Manufacturing, MSME, Tourism, Urban, Water resources & WASH across two cross-cutting themes – Gender and Climate Change. The platform is an intuitive and user-friendly interface that allows users to easily navigate; and it is accessible through multiple devices including mobile phones.

‘NITI For States’ platform will facilitate the digital transformation of governance by equipping government officials with robust, contextually relevant, and actionable knowledge and insights, thereby enhancing the quality of their decision-making. It will also support cutting-edge level functionaries like district collectors and block-level functionaries by giving them access to innovative best practices across various States and UTs.

The ‘Viksit Bharat Strategy Room’ being inaugurated is an interactive space where users will be able to visualise data, trends, best practices and policies in an immersive manner allowing them to make a holistic assessment of any problem statement. It also allows user to interact through voice-enabled AI, and connect to multiple stakeholders through video conferencing. It is designed to be a plug-and-play model to enable replication by states, districts and blocks.

Various government organizations have collaborated in this initiative by NITI Aayog. It includes iGOT Karmayogi bringing online training modules called “SAMARTH” which can be accessed by the platform. NITI Aayog’s National Data and Analytics Platform (NDAP) has been integrated to give access to government data sets; National E-Governance Division (NeGD) has extended support to develop the first-of-its-kind Viksit Bharat Strategy Room while multi-lingual support has been provided by the Bhashini. PM Gatishakti BISAG-N team, with the support of DPIIT, has also been integrated providing for the geospatial tool for Area Based Planning.