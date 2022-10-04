Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Jabalpur – Indore – Jabalpur and Indore – Gwalior – Indore flights route

New Delhi : The Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Minister of State Gen. Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.) inaugurated Jabalpur – Indore – Jabalpur & Indore – Gwalior – Indore flights route in the presence of Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The flights will operate under the following schedule:

The enhanced air connectivity will encourage tourism, trade and other economic activities in the state. It will also improve the ease of living for the people in the region.

In his inaugural address, Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that it is a matter of great joy that the three major cities of Madhya Pradesh are being connected by air route on a single day. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is working to help these cities make the full use of their growth potential. The Minister assured that the infrastructure development projects going on in these cities will be completed as per timelines.

Gen. Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.) congratulated the people of Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur and said that the increasing number of flights have given wings to the aspirations of the people.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan appreciated the Ministry of Civil Aviation for enhancing air connectivity in the state and assured cooperation by the state government in the developmental work.

The inauguration was graced by Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, Member of Parliament (LS), Shri. Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Minister of Energy, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Tulsi Silawat, Minister of Water Resources Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Shankar Lalwani Member of Parliament (LS), Shri. Rakesh Singh, Member of Parliament (LS), Shri. Vivek Tankha Member of Parliament (RS). In addition, Smt. Usha Padhee, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri. Vikram Dev Dutt, CMD, AIAH, Shri. Vineet Sood, CEO, Alliance Air and other dignitaries from MoCA were also present.