Minister Dr. Subhas Sarkar inaugurates the Seminar on “Building capacities for Lifelong Learning in the Context of Future of Work”

MoS, Dr. Subhas Sarkar inaugurates the Seminar on “Building capacities for Lifelong Learning in the Context of Future of Work” on the sidelines of 3rd G20 EdWG meet in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Addressing the seminar on Building Capacities for lifelong learning, in the context of the Future of Work in Bhubaneswar on 26th April 2023, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar spoke about how NEP 2020 is at the heart of the governments efforts towards strengthening institutional capacity for lifelong learning in the education and skill systems.

He also talked of the NEP’s efforts to make learning systems holistic, multi-disciplinary and comprehensive to address the diverse leaning needs and the National Credit Framework, which aims to integrate vocation, academic and experiential education through a flexible choice based credit system for leaners through school, higher and vocational education.