Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurates second edition of Inter-Ministry Bar & Bench Badminton Championship

Keeping up with its objective to promote a healthy lifestyle, Fit India Mission in association with the Ministry of Law and Justice organised the second edition of the Inter-Ministry Bar & Bench Badminton Championship at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex here today. The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from judges, lawyers, and officials of various ministries of the government of India. The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. He was dressed in traditional attire.The event saw his spirited participation and impressive stroke-making in a short exhibition match.”One must play some sports as it keeps you fit. Our honorable judges and advocates who are participating here will agree that if they are fit then India is fit,” Meghwal said.



“In India we have a tradition of our saints and sages teaching us about leading a healthy lifestyle. It has now become universal that we can remain fit through sports. Whether it is in a rural or urban area, wherever you go in the country you could see sports happening everywhere.”



“I come from Bikaner, Rajasthan and in our area kabaddi and kho-kho were very popular. At that time, badminton was looked upon as an urban or a semi-urban sport. Today badminton is known for not only keeping you fit but also for developing team spirit, coordination, and a positive outlook. I congratulate the organisers and participants for this wonderful initiative,” he said.



President of the Supreme Court of Advocate Association Justice Vikram Nath, Supreme court lawyers Vikas Singh and Pradeep Rai were among the other dignitaries who were present at the event.



“This is the second time when the inter ministry tournament has been organized with the support of Supreme Court Bar Members including Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association. It has the participation of judges, several senior advocates, luminaires, young lawyers and officials of the ministry including CBDT from all age groups. So this is a great event and this kind of tournament should be regularly organized so that persons who are involved in the jobs, where they take a lot of stress, can benefit,” Rai, who is also Chairman, India Legal Aid Centre, said.



The tournament saw participation of 128 players, with 64 teams competing in men’s and women’s doubles categories. The event was curated by ex-badminton player Abantika Deka in partnership with the Ministry of Law and Justice and Fit India Mission. “After the success of the inaugural event, we are overwhelmed to witness such an encouraging participation for the second edition of Inter- Ministry Bar and Bench Badminton Championship. The excitement and energy levels of the participants, irrespective of their age or profession, was simply infectious,” Deka said. She stated that the Championship is to be held across the country from October.



“This has inspired us to host the Inter- Ministry Bar and Bench Badminton Championship across the country from October this year. In addition, I will also be curating events for various other ministries. There is a lot of excitement among government ministries to host such sports events in order to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle for employees.



“I am so thankful to the Fit India Mission for collaborating with us. Fit India is a brilliant initiative, and resonates with my own philosophy that fitness should become a priority for everyone. Having played badminton at the national level, I understand how sport can contribute in bringing positive changes in one’s life and help in leading a healthy lifestyle. “It was heartening to see Honourable Union Minister of Law and Justice not only attending the event but also participating with joy and vigour,” she said.



Fit India Mission was launched by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019 to promote physical fitness and health among citizens. The movement aims at propagating taking up any sport or fitness activity for at least 30 minutes a day in our daily lives. This includes any activity — like swimming, badminton, cycling or any basic fitness activity like climbing stairs or dancing — that eliminates a sedentary lifestyle.