Mercedes-Benz starts the local production of AMG in India; rolls-out the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé for the Indian market

Pune: India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz today achieved yet another significant milestone of commencing the local production of the first-ever AMG vehicle in India- the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé. With this Mercedes-Benz India will be producing the New Generation cars (NGC), the sedans, the SUVs and now the AMG performance cars in one facility.

Mercedes-Benz India’s production facility in Pune has an installed capacity of 20,000 units annually, largest for any luxury carmaker in India.

The first ever ‘Made in India’ AMG, an AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé, was driven out of the assembly lines by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO and Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Rolling out the first-ever locally manufactured AMG from India’s largest installed luxury car production facility is an important achievement for us. This reiterates our strong commitment for the Indian market and our continuous effort towards creating value for our customers. We are confident that the local production of the AMG will further increase the popularity of the performance brand in India and cater to the increasing demand of performance motoring enthusiasts. The local production of AMG gives us a competitive edge in the dynamic Indian luxury car market.”

Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “With the rollout of the ‘Made in India’ AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé, we reiterate our commitment to the Indian customers of offering significant local value addition to world-class products in the shortest possible time. Mercedes-Benz India’s production facility is the backbone of our growth narrative in India. A very high level of refinement and implementation of advanced technology and flexible processes ensures Mercedes-Benz’s production quality conforms to the most stringent global standards, and creates a new benchmark in manufacturing for the luxury car industry in India. We are extremely proud to manufacture Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach and now Mercedes-AMG products, all in our state-of-art manufacturing facility.”

Key product highlights:

• AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé combines the elegance of a coupé with dynamics of a sports car and versatility of the Mercedes-Benz GLC

• The 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine now produces 390 hp (287 kW), 23 hp (17 kW) more than previous model

• The GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé come with a choice of five drive programs: “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Individual”

• Responsive AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, the rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC (31:69) all-wheel drive system and the AMG Ride Control + suspension enhances driving experience, as well as the car’s agility

• The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is equipped with Mercedes me connect that offers multiple convenient connect features like remote lock/unlock, car locator, speed monitor, emergency e-Call which are accessible from the customer’s smart phone/tablet

• Features swanky new generation telematics, Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX with NTG 6.0) | Capable of ‘Over the Air’ updates

• MBUX: The most intuitive in-car virtual assistant and infotainment system based on AI and ML in the luxury car segment; takes the ‘always on’ experience to a whole new level

• Burmester Surround Sound System | Digital Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch | AMG Performance Exhaust Selectable

