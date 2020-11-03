Dalmia Cement and Paytm to digitise payment solutions for Cement dealers

New Delhi: Dalmia Cement, a leading Indian cement brand, has associated with India’s homegrown financial services platform Paytm, to offer cashless payment solutions to its dealers and retailers across the country. Through this association, which is an Industry first, Dalmia Cement dealers will get access to Paytm’s wide range of payment solutions, helping them to easily accept digital payments from consumers through UPI, Paytm wallet and other popular non-cash payment methods. Over time, the partnership aims to reach out to over 30,000 Dalmia Cement dealers and retailers across 22 states and union territories.

While the Indian economy has been shifting to digital transactions, the pace of adoption has accelerated due to the Corona pandemic and risks associated with physical exchange of currency. The seamless access to Paytm for thousands of Dalmia Cement dealers will further boost the digital economy.

Speaking on this association, Mr. Pramesh Arya, Executive Director and Head of Marketing, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. said, “As a company, Dalmia Cement’s emphasis on being digital first has helped our dealers and retailers carry out their day to day business transactions easily. Paytm has always stood for ease of use and convenience in the world of digital payments. Through this partnership, we aim to help our dealer community accept contactless and secure payments using Paytm Wallet, UPI, Debit / Credit card and Net banking. The idea is to maintain social distancing, reduce cash handling and minimize the risk of exposure, particularly during the ongoing pandemic. This partnership is yet another step in Dalmia Cement’s pursuit to bring Future Today, our brand credo, to life.”

Kumar Aditya, Senior Vice President – Paytm said, “We are happy to partner with Dalmia Cement to empower its dealers and retailers with digital payments solutions that contribute towards building Atmanirbhar Bharat. Paytm All-in-One QR has been a growth-enabler for SMEs and allows them to accept digital payments directly into their bank account with no charges. We continue to innovate technology-driven solutions to drive financial inclusion in our country.”

Dalmia Cement’s dealers can become a Paytm merchant by signing up using minimal documentation. Once signed up, dealers will receive a QR code, through which they can receive cashless payments. They can also generate and share payment links with their consumers, reducing the need to travel physically to local cement stores. Apart from this, the dealers and retailers will get benefits such as no annual maintenance charges, 0% fees or zero charges on accepting payments made by customers through UPI, Rupay debit Card, and Paytm Wallet.

