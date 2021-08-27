MECON , Ministry of Steel , celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : MECON Limited, a PSU under Ministry of Steel, has undertaken various activities to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence .

Flag Code of India and its importance was displayed at strategic locations under which importance of the Flag, Do’s and Don’ts of hoisting the Flag and other important aspects of National Flag were displayed at the entrance of the headquarter of MECON, just before the Independence Day to make the employees and visitors aware of the Flag Code of India.

Freedom Fighters have sacrificed their lives, fighting for our country. Creatives, depicting the lives of our Freedom fighters, were displayed at strategic locations in the office premises with a firm belief that this would inspire and motivate all to fight against injustice and would inculcate a sense of responsibility towards our duties. These creatives depicted the selfless sacrifice of our Freedom fighters for the country.

Independence Day too was celebrated at all Offices of MECON with great zeal and enthusiasm, following all the directives in the context of Covid-19.