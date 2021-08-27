Odisha cabinet gives approval to electric vehicle policy

Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement , Odisha government approves as many as 14 proposals today in the cabinet meeting alongwith gives nod to electric vehicle policy.

Talking on this Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, ” the main aim is to achieve adoption of 20% electric vehicles in all vehicle registrations by 2025, to promote manufacture of electric vehicles and its components including battery in the state, promote innovation and facilitate research & development in the areas relating to electric vehicles & battery.”

Besides, 15% subsidy for buying two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will be given with a maximum subsidy amount of Rs 5000, Rs 12000 and Rs 100000, respectively and under the Start-up Policy of MSME Department it has been decided to extend financial incentives such as incentives available for manufacturing industries, purchase incentives, scrapping incentives, interest subvention in loans, waiving of road tax & registration fees during the policy period.

Similarly, interest free loans to State Government employees for purchase of Electric Vehicles, Government Departments/ Offices, Public Sector Undertakings will give preference to hire EVs for official use and the above purchase incentives will be applicable for the owners to purchase vehicles and the Govt. Departments/ PSUs may give further incentive on hiring charges to promote EVs.

Further, Municipal authorities will be encouraged to provide subsidized parking for all personal EVs. Individual cities will prepare city parking plan to encourage provisions for on-street parking places for EVs with subsidized fees and EV charging.