MBBS education will start in Gandhi Medical College through Hindi medium: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that from the session 2022-23, MBBS first year education will be imparted in Gandhi Medical College Bhopal through Hindi medium. From July 2022, arrangements have been made to start B.Tech courses in 6 engineering colleges and diploma courses in 6 polytechnic colleges of the state through our mother tongue Hindi. The National Policy on Education lays special emphasis on study and teaching in the mother tongue. Effective initiatives have been taken in this direction in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave this information by taking part in the Education Summit-2022 organized by a newspaper group in New Delhi virtually from the residence office.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has described the 5 Cs of Critical Thinking, Creativity, Collaboration, Curiosity and Communication as important for better education. Work is being done on all these in the field of education in the state. Prime Minister Shri Modi has taken a visionary initiative by gifting new education policy to the country. The new policy is a confluence of knowledge, skills and values ​​in the true sense. The importance of knowledge has been included in 5 forms in the new education policy. This includes handing over Indian knowledge and philosophy to the new generations through education, concept based education system and freeing education from number game and cut-throat competition and converting it into grading and healthy competition. At the same time, promotion of research and research and making education multidimensional is also an important part of the new education policy.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that effective work is going on to link education with skill development and employment in the state. A Global Skill Park is being set up in Bhopal for international level skill education. Ten divisional ITIs in the state are being developed as ideal ITIs. A new startup policy has been implemented in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary to inculcate discipline, hard work, patriotism and respect for women in the students. Biographies of great men, stories of immortal martyrs and moral education have been included in the curriculum of schools and colleges. It is our endeavor to ensure that three percent of the total students studying in the state should participate in the National Cadet Corps. For this work is being started in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said we are also making efforts to ensure that no talented student should get frustrated due to paucity of money. Giving information about the ‘Mukhya Mantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Protsahan Scheme’ and ‘Mukhya Mantri Chhatra Griha Scheme’, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that CM Rise School started in the state would usher in a revolution in the field of education