CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan remembered former Union Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. CM Shri Chouhan paid tribute by garlanding his portrait in the auditorium of his residence office.

Shri Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952 in Delhi. He covered the journey from a lawyer to a successful politician. He was the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs in the Central Government. Before joining politics, he was practising law in the Supreme Court. Shri Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019 at the age of 66.