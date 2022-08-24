Appropriate arrangements will be made to bring the lives of flood victims back on track: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the government will extend all possible help to every person affected by floods and excessive rain. He said that it is the duty of the government to rescue the citizens from this trouble and bring their lives back on track. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the flood relief works at the Betwa auditorium of the new Collectorate of Vidisha on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the work of survey of the damage caused by floods should be done with complete transparency. He said that we have been successful in saving lives and taking them to safer places. Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDERF, Police, Home Guard all have worked very hard. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed his gratitude towards those who contributed in this work.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the power supply affected by floods should be repaired on a war footing. Transformers were submerged, sub-stations are full of water. To save lives, power had to be turned off to stop the current from spreading. With the water receding, now the officials of the Energy Department should get going to make restore power supply system.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the rain has stopped and the water is slowly receding in the areas. In order not to spread water-borne diseases in the affected areas, spraying of medicine and cleaning should be done on priority. Medicine distribution and cleanliness work should be done on war footing. Health department should constitute medical team and conduct medical checkup and distribute medicines in villages and cities at a fast pace. He said that pure drinking water system should also be ensured.

Collector Shri Umashankar Bhargava apprised about the present situation in the district and informed about the work being done by the administration. During this, Shamshabad MLA Smt. Rajshree Singh, Basoda MLA Smt. Leena Jain, Vidisha MLA Shri Shashank Bhargava, Vidisha Municipality Chairman Smt. Preeti Rakesh Sharma also gave suggestions. District Panchayat President Smt. Geeta Kailash Raghuvanshi was present.