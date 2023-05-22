Mass Plantation at Tata Steel Kalinganagar commemorating ‘International Day of Biological Diversity 2023’

Kalinganagar : Commemorating ‘International Day of Biological Diversity’, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) reiterated its commitment towards creating a sustainable tomorrow with a mass plantation drive within its plant premises at Kalinganagar near Duburi in Jajpur district of Odisha on Monday.

The event was graced by Raju Agrawal, Head (Environment), TSK as Chief Guest along with Rajesh Chaudhary, Chief, Business Unit, Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL), Kalinganagar and other officials of TSK and TSDPL. More than 500 saplings were planted inside the plant premises on the occasion. In line with the theme of this year’s celebrations ‘From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity’, the initiative by the Environment Department of Tata Steel Kalinganagar aims to contribute to the ecological balance and healthy life for generations to come.

The event witnessed active participation from the employees of Tata Steel Kalinganagar along with vendor partners and contract employees.