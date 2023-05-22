Tata Steel Mining organises storytelling session on Int’l Biodiversity Day

Bhubaneswar : Tata Steel Mining, in collaboration with the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, organized a captivating storytelling session on the occasion of International Day for Biodiversity at the Sukinda Chromite Mine on Monday. The programme, highlighted the importance of biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

The storytelling session on biodiversity served as a platform to engage participants, young and old alike, in understanding and appreciating the significance of biodiversity in our ecosystem. Renowned environmentalists, scientists, and conservationists shared captivating stories and anecdotes that highlighted the intrinsic link between biodiversity, environmental sustainability, and human well-being.

Attending the event, Dr. AT Mishra, Deputy Director General, Integrated Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, “I appreciate the effort of Tata Steel Mining in organising this unique story telling session on biodiversity. I hope, the event will help raise awareness about the need to protect our natural resources and preserve biodiversity.”

Dr. Mishra also emphasized on adoption of environmental friendly lifestyle in line with “Mission LiFE” and urged all to adhere to daily life behaviour that will help preserve, nurture and protect the environment.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, environmental enthusiasts, and local community members. The storytelling session created an immersive experience, transporting the audience into the fascinating world of nature, showcasing the diverse flora and fauna found in our surroundings. It emphasized the need for collective efforts in protecting and preserving these invaluable resources for future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with the Integrated Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to organize this storytelling session on International Biodiversity Day. We will continue to foster awareness on the importance of biodiversity conservation and also document knowledge of indigenous community by encouraging active participation of communities in preserving our natural heritage.”

Apart from like-minded individuals, experts, and organizations who share the passion for environment conservation, Padma Shri awardee Daitari Naik and Koshali poet and writer, Padma Shri awardee Haladhar Nag also graced the occasion and shared their valuable insights on biodiversity conservation.

The main attraction of the event was storytelling and documenting the knowledge of indigenous community. What mesmerized the audience at the do was the energetic and vibrant performance of the Kalbelia folk dance group from Rajasthan who showcased its talent in raising awareness about the importance of preserving biodiversity.

The event witnessed participation of several dignitaries including Gayatri Devi, biologist and founder of Grow with Nature, Bibhudutta Mohanty, Senior General Manager, Tata Steel Mining, Debanjan Mukherjee, Unit head, Tata Steel Foundation, and other senior officials of the company.