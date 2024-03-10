Manmath Dhal Memorial Volleyball Tournament inaugurated today at Biripata, Jajpur

Jajpur: The Manmath Dhal Memorial Inter State Women Volleyball Tournament is organized at Biripata, Binjharpur, Jajpur on 10th March 2024. The tournament is supported by Manmath Memorial Trust & Odisha Volleyball Association to promote women volleyball so that many women players get the opportunity to play the sport and represent the state & nation in many competitions. A total of 3 women teams (East Coast Railway Bhubaneswar, KIIT University Bhubaneswar & Howrah Club West Bengal) are participating in this championship. A total cash prize of 65,000/- for teams, attractive Trophies, gifts & individual trophies will be awarded to the teams as per below details.

Women 1st Position – 25,000/-

Women 2nd Position – 15,000/-

Women 3rd Position – 10,000/-

Men Exhibition Match Winner – 10.000/-

Men Exhibition Match Runners Up – 5,000/-

The special attraction of the tournament is the exhibition between LPN Club Delhi & KIIT Odisha Youth Volleyball Academy.

The tournament was inaugurated today by Shri. Bijay Kumar Dhal, Sr. Vice President, Odisha Volleyball Association, Ms. Kavya Priyadarshi Dhal, Eminent Sports Promoter, Mr. Manoranjan Das, Sarpanch Biripata, Mrs. Ninarani Samal, Zilla Parisad Zone-6, Mr. Prafula Chandra Nayak, Ex Zilla Parisad & Mr. Chaitanya Charan Behera, Anchalika Sadhana Kendra, Biripata.