4 KIIT Students win 5 Medals at National Jr. U20 Athletics Championships & qualify for Asian U20 Athletics Championships at Dubai

By OdAdmin

 

The 22nd National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships is being held at SAI Regional Centre Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow (UP) from 08th – 10th March 2024. 4 students from KIIT University Bhubaneswar won 3 Gold Medals (Dondapati Jayram in Men’s 100M & 200M, Siddharth Choudhary in Men’s Shot Put) & 2 Silver Medals (Mahendra Santa in Men’s 100M, Sabita Toppo in Women’s 100M Hurdles) and also qualified for the 21st Asian U20 Athletics Championships to be held in Dubai from 24th – 27th April 2024. Currently Jayram, Mahendra & Sabita are training at Odisha Reliance HPC and Siddharth at KIIT University.

 

The athletes thanked Govt. of Odisha, KIIT University & Odisha Reliance HPC for their support & guidance in their athletics journey.

 

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all the 4 athletes on winning medals and wished them good luck for their upcoming Asian U20 Athletics Championships at Dubai.

