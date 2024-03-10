4 KIIT Students win 5 Medals at National Jr. U20 Athletics Championships & qualify for Asian U20 Athletics Championships at Dubai

The 22nd National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships is being held at SAI Regional Centre Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow (UP) from 08th – 10th March 2024. 4 students from KIIT University Bhubaneswar won 3 Gold Medals (Dondapati Jayram in Men’s 100M & 200M, Siddharth Choudhary in Men’s Shot Put) & 2 Silver Medals (Mahendra Santa in Men’s 100M, Sabita Toppo in Women’s 100M Hurdles) and also qualified for the 21st Asian U20 Athletics Championships to be held in Dubai from 24th – 27th April 2024. Currently Jayram, Mahendra & Sabita are training at Odisha Reliance HPC and Siddharth at KIIT University.

The athletes thanked Govt. of Odisha, KIIT University & Odisha Reliance HPC for their support & guidance in their athletics journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all the 4 athletes on winning medals and wished them good luck for their upcoming Asian U20 Athletics Championships at Dubai.