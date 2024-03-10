Anugul Town

Fitness Day observed on Naveen Jindal’s Birthday

Angul : Employees of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) and the Community in large numbers living in  the vicinity of its business locations in Odisha observed the birthday of JSP’s Chairman Mr. Naveen Jindal as the Fitness Day.

With the governing theme of  “Stay Fit”, JSP and its social arm JSP Foundation conducted Mini Marathon, Yoga Camps, Blood Donation camps, and Rural  Health Camps to mark the occasion.

Early in the morning in JSP Angul, the Executive Director of the Angul unit, Mr. Pankaj Malhan, alongside Mr. Damodar Mittal, Executive Director Iron Zone, Yoga Guru Swami Satyabindu Saraswati, and other department heads, flagged off a mini-marathon. Employees, their family members, and members of the community participated in large numbers, expressing their love, respect, and affection for Mr Naveen Jindal, the  Chairman of JSP.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Pankaj Malhan said, “Naveen Ji is one of the most innovative men I have come across. He is a man with a strong vision for creating nations and contributing to economic and social development. He is always keen on social and sustainable development.  Naveen ji always says JSP is not just a company; it is a family where we work together, live together and prosper together. On behalf of the JSP Angul unit,  I wish him a very happy and prosperous life.”

Similarly, the JSP Foundation also celebrated Mr. Naveen Jindal’s birthday with the Divyang Children in the  Jindal Asha Centre &  at  Blind and Deaf School Angul.

The Students of  DAV Savitri Jindal High School,  residents of Adruta Children Home as well as those in  Utkal Balashram Angul also celebrated the Birthday of Mr  Naveen Jindal.

Making the event, more inclusive, the JSP Foundation distributed essential playing & utility items like Carrom Boards, chess boards, ludo, water purifier cum cooler, emergency charging light, ceiling fan, pedestal fan, music system for the jail inmates in Angul Jail.

On this occasion, members of the JSP ‘s Angul Management team, including Mr. Damodar Mittal, Mr. Atul Dubey, Mr. R.V Sridhar, Mr. Subhadeep Khan, Mr. Shyam Maheshwari, Mr. Sarat Panda, JMS senior member Smt. Anita Mittal and others also wished a healthy and prosperous life for Mr. Naveen Jindal.

In its Bhubaneswar office,  JSP Foundation conducted Blood Donation Camp in collaboration with Kalinga Hospital ,  conducted Yoga camp and distributed Sweets to the Children with Special needs. Addressing the employees President  Mr Prashant Hota said that Mr Naveen Jindal’s contribution to the Country will be ever cherished by the Gen Next. His contribution to industry-led inclusive  prosperity in 3  Eastern States,  his leadership in  introducing  coal gasification in Steel making ,  introduction of  clean and green energy are bench marks for other  metal  Industries”

Mr Naveen Jindal ‘s role as a parliamentarian in moving the private bill on food security and his lead in  making the parliament smoking free are path breaking initiatives.
As a Polo Player and a  Shooting champion Mr Jindal has set several records. And his lone decade long  legal struggle for giving the Indian citizens to fly the national flag every day with dignity has made him a  cherished national figure” added Mr Hota

Additionally, the employees had performed special puja at the Devbhoomi Temple at Angul, Shiva Temples at Bhubaneswar, and Sri  Jagannath Temple in  Puri invoking the Divine  Blessings upon  Mr Naveen Jindal.

