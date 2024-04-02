Jindal Steel & Power Celebrates 89th Utkal Diwas

Angul : Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) celebrated the 89th Utkal Diwas at its Angul plant premises on the 1st of April, with patriotic fervor and enthusiasm. Mr. Pankaj Malhan, Head of the Angul location and Executive Director, along with Mr. Damodar Mittal and others, paid homage to the great sons of Odisha, including Utkal Gouraba Sri Madhusudana Das and Utkalmani Sri Gopabandhu Das.

Extending his best wishes through a social platform the Chairman of JSP Mr. Naveen Jindal wrote “Best wishes to the people of Odisha on Odisha Statehood Day. This remarkable state has always been the land of rich heritage, stunning landscapes, and resilient people. From the shores of Puri to the bustling streets of Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s beauty knows no bounds. I am proud to be a part of its journey towards progress and prosperity”.

Attending the celebration Mr. Malhan extended warm wishes to the people of Odisha, highlighting JSP’s longstanding association with the state and its people, spanning over three decades. He lauded the dedication and hard work of Odisha’s populace, emphasizing their significant contribution to the state and the nation.

The celebration witnessed Odisha’s rich cultural heritage with vibrant performances such as Odishi Dance, Sambalpuri Dance, Ghumara Dance, and a musical performance by a live band. Additionally, a quiz on Odisha Culture and Heritage, along with the felicitation of talented artists added to the cultural splendor.

Furthermore, Utkal Diwas was also celebrated at O.P. Jindal School, where staff members, students, parents, community members and guests, including Chief Guest Professor Santanu Kumar Sar, Ex-Principal of the Government Autonomous College, Angul; Mr. Subhadeep Khan, CHRO, JSP; Mr. Sarat Kumar Panda, GM- HR & ES; Mrs. Seema Malhan and Mrs. Anita Mittal, President, Jindal Mahila Samiti, Dr. Sonali Basu, Principal, paid floral tributes to the stalwarts of Odisha who played a significant role in the movement for a separate linguistic state in the 1930s.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from dignitaries, parents, students, staff, and large number of community members encapsulating Odisha’s diverse cultural facets through captivating performances and exhibitions.