PepsiCo India announces an investment of INR 1266 Crore to set up a flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: PepsiCo India, a leading global consumer packaged goods company, announced an investment of INR 1266 Cr in India to establish a state-of-the-art flavour manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, reaffirming its commitment to expand operations in the country. Spread over 22 acres, this plant will play a significant role in scaling up PepsiCo’s beverage production in India, generating employment and positively impacting the local economy.

Truly embracing Atmanirbhar Bharat’s vision, this is PepsiCo India’s second flavour manufacturing facility in the country, and will manufacture beverage flavour ‘In India, for India’. This innovative facility not only underscores PepsiCo’s commitment to scaling its business operations in India but also extending efforts to positively impact and contribute to the diverse communities it serves. Aligned with PepsiCo’s ‘Winning with pep+’ (PepsiCo Positive) philosophy of driving sustainable accelerated growth, the plant will be implementing various state-of-the-art technologies to ensure efficient water usage and replenishment, setting new industry standards for eco-conscious operations.

Jagrut Kotecha, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India & South Asia, said, “With support from the government of Madhya Pradesh, we aim to strengthen our footprint while driving impactful progress in enhancing the socio-economic landscape of the region. Bolstering the ‘Make in India’ vision, the new flavour manufacturing facility will champion sustainability, aligning with our ‘Winning with pep+’ philosophy, creating a positive value chain while delivering on our promise of continuous innovation in our products. Through meaningful engagement, our goal is to work towards comprehensive development, contributing to the holistic advancement and welfare of the communities we serve.”

George Kovoor, Senior Vice President, Beverages, PepsiCo India, said, “We are excited to announce the setting-up of our second flavour manufacturing facility in India, a significant testament to PepsiCo’s unwavering commitment to the region. We aim to ramp up the production of our beverages to meet the rising demand in the country. This strategic investment not only strengthens our dedication to providing the highest quality beverages to our consumers but also reinforces our responsibility to drive sustainable practices across our operations.”

In line with PepsiCo India’s global sustainability goals, the manufacturing facility will operate entirely on renewable energy sources leading to a reduction in carbon footprint by an impressive 1.9 metric tons per day. With Zero Liquid Discharge technology, the plant aims to achieve approximately 90% overall water efficiency, ensuring responsible management of water resources, replenishing 100% of the water used at the facility.

PepsiCo’s first flavour manufacturing facility in India is in Channo, Punjab. With its second plant, the company aims to fortify the presence of its flavour facility in India and make meaningful strides towards enriching the socio-economic fabric of the region. The construction of the upcoming plant is slated to start in 2024 and is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2026.