Škoda Auto India enhances digitalisation strategy to fuel New Era of growth in India

Mumbai – Škoda Auto India has already ushered in the New Era with the announcement of its all-new compact SUV. Taking a stride further into the New Era with user engagement, customer involvement and digitalisation, the company launched a flurry of 360-degree digital activities that saw it achieve landmark sales and get closer to its customers and fans.

Speaking on the occasion, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “With the ever-changing digital landscape, platforms and mediums, it is imperative to pioneer new ways of enhancing the customer experience and journey. Our digital strategies are designed to ensure our products and services reach out to our customers and fans, in a language of their choice. The Name Your Škoda campaign garnered over 1,50,000 entries till date for our soon-to-be-launched all-new compact SUV. The recently concluded, first-ever, fully digital 24-hour sale celebrating our 24 years in India resulted in 709 Škoda cars being booked in a single day. Besides, we have further enhanced our Škodaverse India NFT umbrella with the roll out of the Škoda Gearheads community. With these we are constantly adapting and evolving to reach out to even more customers to meet their needs and aspirations in this vast and diverse market.”

Name Your Škoda

It is a campaign that enabled the involvement and engagement of users, customers and the Fans of Škoda in picking the name for Škoda Auto India’s compact SUV that will hit the roads in 2025. The campaign resulted in over 1,50,000 names till date, of which more than 21,000 are unique names. These entries stayed true to Škoda’s tradition of naming all their internal combustion SUVs beginning with a ‘K’ and ending with a ‘Q’ with one or two syllables in between.

24 hours. 24 years. 24 March. 2024

Škoda Auto India also celebrated its landmark moment in the country. The company was incorporated in India in December 1999. To mark the occasion, the brand unfurled a series of offers limited to 24 hours on 24 March, 2024 exclusively though digital platforms. The exercise witnessed bookings of 709 cars within the 24-hour period. Furthering the company’s mission to enable a ‘Škoda for everyone’ this innovative initiative is yet another enabler for its customers to connect with brand Škoda and access its fleet of class-leading cars rated 5-star safe for adults and children.

Škoda Gearheads

It is a first-of-its-kind nation-wide unique membership programme aimed at fostering a community of individuals passionate about automobiles. Apart from a welcome kit with premium merchandise, members can enjoy VIP treatment at Škoda events, exclusive benefits on car and service products purchase, insider updates on upcoming releases and innovations, and invitations to exclusive offline and online gatherings with industry experts and fellow enthusiasts. All memberships will be minted on the Polygon blockchain and can be accessed as a dynamic NFT (Non Fungible Token) on the well-entrenched Škodaverse India platform.

Digital frontier. Compact SUV

The cluster of purely digital initiatives follows the company having its Biggest Year in 2022 and selling over 1 lakh cars between 2022 and 2023. The innovations have created their own organic buzz for Škoda’s all-new compact SUV set to make its world debut in India in H1 2025. This SUV is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, like the Kushaq SUV and the Slavia sedan. The MQB-A0-IN was specifically developed for India by teams in India and the Czech Republic with an eye on versatility, safety, dynamics while focussing on localisation, low maintenance costs and a hassle-free ownership experience. The Kushaq SUV debuted in India and the world in July 2021 and the Slavia sedan in March 2022.

Digitalisation for years

The digital endeavour from Škoda Auto India stretches back to a few years ago, when the company, in what was then an India-first exercise, fully digitalised all its showrooms with interactive tables, immersive experiences, and an industry-first Digital Car Information Stand in India. This array of digital additions further enhanced the car selection and purchase experience for customers. In 2023, Škoda Auto India also introduced the Service CAM initiative. A phone app-based system, it allows customers to monitor, accept and reject jobs and tasks on their cars while it is in for service. This digital application is aimed at boosting transparency and enriching the ownership experience for customers.