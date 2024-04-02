Bhubaneswar: Shanti memorial hospital celebrated its 34th Foundation Day on 1 St of April 2024. Their CMD Dr.Sreejoy Patnaik , Executive Directors Prof Dr.Rekha Das and Mr. S J Bagchi along with Dr.Abhinav patnaik , Dr . Priyadarshi Tripathy ,Dr.Avijit Prusty and Dr. Swarnav Patnaik were present in the confrence hall for this special occasion .The programme started with lighting of the candles by Dr Sreejoy Patnaik and Prof.Dr. Rekha Das .In his speech Dr Patnaik recalled his journey as a medical entrepreneur and how he realised his late mother’s dream of a hospital in Cuttack to serve the society. He also emphasised the need for patient centric care, compassion and dedication for successful running of a health care Institute.

Some Beautiful thoughts regarding the numerous challenges in the making of the hospital were also shared by Prof Dr. Rekha Das. The program witnessed staff recognition on account of outstanding performances in respective fields. Also, prize winners from their annual day event were felicitated on this occasion. All staff members of the hospital thoroughly enjoyed the Foundation Day celebration of Shanti Memorial Hospital.