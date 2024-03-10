“Beyond Horizons: Exploring the World in World Literature” Conference Wraps Up Successfully in Koraput

The picturesque highlands of Koraput were the setting for the triumphant conclusion of the international conference, “Beyond Horizons: Exploring the World in World Literature,” which took place from March 7 to 8, 2024. Hosted by the Department of English Language & Literature at the Central University of Odisha, the conference served as a gathering point for literary figures, scholars, and enthusiasts to delve into the multifaceted and transcendent realm of world literature.

Professor Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, delivering the closing remarks. Notable dignitaries included Professor Alan Johnson from Idaho State University, USA, Professor N. C. Panda, Dean of the School of Languages at CUO, and Dr. Nirjharini Tripathy, the conference convener and Head of the Department of English Language and Literature.

In his address, Prof. Tripathi emphasized the critical importance of character and moral ethics portrayed in literature. He highlighted how the rapid advancements in technology and science have significantly impacted human thinking, leading to a gradual erosion of trust in fellow humans and an increased reliance on machines. Expressing concern over the potential destruction of humanity, he asserted that literature stands as a beacon of hope in such times, capable of salvaging society and the world.

Calling upon scholars to harness the transformative power of literature, Prof. Tripathi envisioned a world where truthfulness, non-violence, fraternity, and love prevail, fostering beauty and peace. Stressing the role of language in shaping culture, he urged English scholars to immerse themselves in different English-speaking nations to better understand their languages and cultures.

Prof. Johnson elevated the discussion on literature and its ability to effect change, while also expressing his admiration for the inhabitants and picturesque landscapes of Koraput. Meanwhile, Prof. Panda delved into the dynamic realm of world literature, highlighting its profound influence on cultural exchange and mutual comprehension. In addition to extending a vote of thanks, he underscored the significance of embracing diverse perspectives. Dr. Tripathy, as the Conference Convener, emphasized the importance of welcoming varied voices and narratives in our interconnected global community during her welcoming speech.

The conference featured thought-provoking panel discussions and presentations on themes such as globalization, translation, and the intersection of literature with World Literature. Scholars and experts from diverse backgrounds explored storytelling’s capacity to challenge norms and inspire change.

As the conference concluded, participants enjoyed a vibrant cultural function celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures and narratives that enrich world literature. It highlighted the event’s impact on the literary community, fostering ongoing exploration and dialogue in the years ahead.