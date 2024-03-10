India-EFTA Trade & Economic Partnership Agreement underlines our commitment to boosting economic progress and create opportunities for our youth: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today hailed signing of India-EFTA Trade & Economic Partnership Agreement.

He also shared his message to the signing of the pact.

The Prime Minister replied to the Union Minister Shri Piyush Goel’s post on X :

“Delighted by the signing of the India-EFTA Trade & Economic Partnership Agreement. This landmark pact underlines our commitment to boosting economic progress and create opportunities for our youth. The times ahead will bring more prosperity and mutual growth as we strengthen our bonds with EFTA nations.”