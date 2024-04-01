JSP organises Mega Blood Donation Camp at Angul to commemorate 19th Punyatithi of Shri OP Jindal

• 703 units of blood were collected in the voluntary blood donation camp amid the scorching summer.• A series of charitable activities were conducted to mark the occasion.• A rich tribute was paid by employees, workers, and community members.

Angul : Drawing inspiration from the altruistic endeavours of Shri OP Jindal, the visionary and founder of OP Jindal Group, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) organised Mega Blood Donation Camps on March 30, 2024, at various locations in side the Angul unit to commemorate his 19th Punyatithi. Showcasing an incredible sense of community service, employees, workers, and their family members, along with local community members, overwhelmingly participated in this voluntary blood donation camp despite the scorching summer. Their collective efforts resulted in the collection of 703 units of blood.

To mark the occasion, JSP with the umbrella support of its social arm, the JSP Foundation, organised a series of charitable activities in Angul. Led by Mr. Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director and Angul Unit Head, and Mr. Damodar Mittal, Executive Director, employees, workers, and community members also paid their respects with floral tribute to the visionary.

Earlier in the Day JSP Chairman Sri Naveen Jindal in a social media message paid deep tribute to his father Sri OP Jindal and said that his father’s life’s journey is a book for him which he reads every day and gets inspired to forge ahead.

Speaking on this occasion at Angul, Mr Pankaj Malhan said, “At JSP, we are constantly inspired by the passionate drive of our Founder, Shri OP Jindal ji, to contribute to nation-building and the betterment of society. The overwhelming response to the blood donation camp underscores our unwavering commitment to serve the community.” He thanked the voluntary blood donors for the success of the camp.